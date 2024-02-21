Paris ISD Celebrates CTE Month

Across the nation, school districts recognize February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Paris ISD is excited to recognize its highly successful CTE program. CTE is a specialized curriculum designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in well-paying, in-demand careers. These programs blend academic learning with practical, hands-on training to prepare students for success in the workforce. By offering a combination of classroom instruction, technical skill development, and opportunities for real-world application, CTE programs empower students to explore various career paths and develop the expertise needed to thrive in their chosen fields. Through internships, apprenticeships, and other work-based learning experiences, students not only acquire valuable skills but also gain insight into the professional world, setting them up for success in college, careers, and beyond.

Paris Independent School District currently offers more than 50 CTE courses and provides 12 state-aligned programs of study. These programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in various career pathways. While CTE programs officially kick off in middle and high school, Paris ISD also lays the foundation for career awareness as early as elementary school. By introducing students to different professions and industries from a young age, the district aims to spark interest, curiosity, and passion for future career possibilities. This early exposure helps students make informed decisions about their educational and career paths, setting them up for success in the future.

As students transition into junior high school, they are often introduced to the world of career exploration and planning. This period marks the beginning of more structured CTE courses, providing students with opportunities to delve into various career paths aligned with their interests. Junior high school students can opt for courses like Principals of Arts A/V Technology, which can spark their creativity and passion for visual arts, or engage in hands on experiences through activities like Principals of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, learn about plants, animals, and ag mechanics. These exploratory courses aim to expose students to diverse career options and help them make informed decisions about their future pathways.

In high school, CTE becomes more specialized, providing students with a diverse range of courses tailored to specific programs of study. This specialized approach allows students to hone practical skills that are directly applicable to various industries. One of the key benefits of CTE in high school is the opportunity for students to participate in internships or work-based learning experiences. These hands-on opportunities enable students to gain real-world experience and apply the knowledge they have acquired in the classroom to actual workplace settings. Additionally, CTE programs often offer the chance for students to earn industry-recognized certifications, which can enhance their employability and open doors to career advancement in their chosen field.

The high school programs include:

– Agriculture: Animal Science, Plant Science, Ag Mechanics

– Business Management

– Graphic Design and Interactive Multimedia

– Education and Training

– Health Care

– Culinary Arts

– Law Enforcement

– Engineering

– Automotive

Classrooms welcome guest speakers, work with industry mentors, and work to set up internship experiences with local businesses to offer students on-the-job training. CTE Director Kelly Stapleton emphasizes the importance of community engagement in enhancing educational programs and bridging the gap between education and the workforce. “By creating authentic work environments on campus and offering practicum opportunities with local businesses and industry partners, students are better prepared for their future careers,” stated Stapleton. “These initiatives not only equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge but also enhance their overall employability, making them more competitive in the workforce.”