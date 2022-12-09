ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present Growl Awards To Teachers

Pictured left to right: Head Start Director Eva Williams, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Kendra Mosley, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon

Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Kendra Mosely, Shawn Reeves, Maygen Steed, Stacy Allen, Suzanna Coyle, Jeremy Beshirs, Ashlee Johnson, and Drew McBeth.

Pictured left to right: Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Paris Junior High Principal Kristi Callihan, Jeremy Beshirs, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Kendra Mosley and Jeremy Beshirs each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

