Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured above: Superintendent Paul Jones, Sara Trapp, Head Start Director Eva Williams, and Henry Shaw with Mathews Auto Group

Paris ISD principals named winners for the February GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Sarah Trapp, Jerra Foreman, Adrianne Lowry, Brenda Lopez, Karen Raney, Lindsay McCarter, Deborah Fields Nelson, and Terri Kostman.

Pictured above: Superintendent Paul Jones, Paris Junior High School Principal Kristi Callihan, Lindsay McCarter, and Henry Shaw with Mathews Auto Group

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Sarah Trapp and Lindsay McCarter each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

