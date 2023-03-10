Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals named winners for the February GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Sarah Trapp, Jerra Foreman, Adrianne Lowry, Brenda Lopez, Karen Raney, Lindsay McCarter, Deborah Fields Nelson, and Terri Kostman.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Sarah Trapp and Lindsay McCarter each received $200. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.