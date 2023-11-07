Paris ISD School Board Member Resigns

Paris ISD Board of Trustee Jenny Wilson has decided to resign from her current position. Wilson has been a board member since 2012.

“My district is now full of young families with children attending PISD, and I am confident that the board can find a wonderful replacement,” expressed Jenny Wilson. “I also believe this board member will benefit from the Budget Workshops that occur during the first half of the year. It has been an honor to serve on the PISD school board for the past 11½ years. I know that we have the best school district and the best school board in Texas.”

“Mrs. Wilson was a trooper for both students and PISD,” stated Paris ISD Board of Trustee President George Fisher. “She was always willing to go above and beyond for the betterment of the district. She helped make the best decisions with the whole district in mind. She will truly be missed and we wish her the best that life has to offer.”