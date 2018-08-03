Paris ISD – Sports

We have had a very busy week selling reserved Football Tickets. I always enjoy this time of year seeing all our supporting ticket holders. It becomes old home week here. We have one more week to pick up our tickets, please. Coaches and athletes are getting so excited and anticipating the first scrimmage.

On Wednesday (Aug 8) I will be in the Common Area at PHS with our Benefits Fair. You may come to the High School and purchase your tickets in the Common Area/Lunch Room. I will be there from 9:00 am until about 3:00 pm.

Volleyball Scrimmage Saturday

Paris Lady Cat Volleyball will be playing at Prairiland High School Saturday (Aug 4). All three teams will be competing in a scrimmage.

Times:

Varsity:

12:30 Paris Vs Chisum

1:10 Paris Vs Mt Pleasant

2:30 Paris Vs North Lamar

3:50 Paris vs Prairiland

JV Blue

9:00 Paris Vs Prairiland

10:30 Paris vs Chisum

JV White

9:45 Paris vs Mt Pleasant

10:30 Paris vs Chisum

12:00 Paris vs North Lamar

Volleyball Game Tuesday

Volleyball game slated to play on Tuesday (Aug 7) was canceled per Coach Humphrey.

Thanks,

Coach Humphrey