Paris ISD Statement On Dress Code Masking

Tuesday, there was a hearing regarding a temporary restraining order against the dress code recently adopted by the Paris ISD. Lamar County District Judge Wes Tidwell ruled to uphold the ruling, meaning that masks will be strongly encouraged but temporarily not required for Paris ISD students, staff, and visitors. The district is awaiting further court decisions on the case. School officials say the new dress code adopted by Paris ISD requiring masks was proving to be effective. The data shows a significant decrease in positive COVID cases compared to other area schools with dress codes that did not require facemasks.

