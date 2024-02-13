Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Paris Kiwanis Pancake Days To Be Held at Lamar County Fairgrounds

 

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Paris Kiwanis Club Pancake Days, which will be held at the Lamar County Fairgrounds on March 1 and 2.  Last year’s Pancake Days set a record with more than 12,000 people served. All the money raised will be used for Kiwanis projects, such as scholarships for Key Club, Imagination Library of Lamar County, Downtown Food Pantry, Texas Ramps Project, Holiday Food Baskets and much more. For tickets, contact any of the Kiwanis Club board members, call 903-782-1794 or email paristexaskiwanis75460@gmail.com.

