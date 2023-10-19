Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris Junior High School’s Amy Adkins Awarded Golden Apple

Kelli McDonald (left with check) presents Amy Adkins with her check. Also pictured with Mrs. Adkins are the 7th and 8th grade PJH cheerleaders.

Paris Junior High School assistant principal Amy Adkins was selected as Texoma’s Golden Apple Award recipient by KTEN television and Texoma Chevy Dealers.

Adkins has 19 years of experience in education, all at Paris Independent School District. For almost two decades, Mrs. Adkins has dedicated herself to educating and nurturing our children. Her passion for teaching and her unwavering commitment have left an enduring mark on our community.

Adkins received a $750 check during a presentation Tuesday at the Paris Junior High School pep rally. Presenting the award was Paris Chevrolet’s Kelli McDonald.

“Amy is not just an educator; she’s an inspiration,” McDonald said. “She doesn’t just talk about being great; she demonstrates it through her actions and the countless lives she’s touched. Her incredible dedication goes beyond the classroom, where she’s opened her home to three children, alongside her own three, providing a loving environment.”

McDonald also said that Adkins is a community leader, actively involved in youth initiatives, her church, the Boys and Girls Club, and advocating for young people. Amy’s exceptional dedication has earned her the TASSP Assistant Principal of the Year, twice.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     