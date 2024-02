Fifty-seven-year-old George Young of Paris has been sentenced in Lamar County to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated Robbery. Court documents say he held up an antique store at gunpoint and made off with $70. He then used the money to pay off a fine at the courthouse. Detectives later arrested him at his home. Young had previous convictions over the last 40 years for car theft ,aggravated robbery, escape, arson, and burglary.