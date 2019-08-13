Paris PD Activity

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 400 block of E Provine St at 7:27 A.M. on August 12, 2019. It was reported that the victim and his nephew live in the same residence and the victim had asked the nephew to leave due to irratic behavior. The nephew then produced a knife and “came after him with it”. The victim was cut on his finger as he was protecting himself. The suspect was located in the 500 block of Tudor St and identified as 40 year old Tywan De’Kesh Dawson. Dawson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim refused medical treatment. Dawson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. (no mugshot available)

Paris Police arrested 31 year old Joshua Brett Galyon, of Paris, in the 4300 block of Bonham St at 10:50 A.M. on August 12, 2019 on a Lamar County probation violation warrant. The warrant was for motion to adjudicate probation for possession of a controlled substance. Galyon was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Officers heard a gunshot in the area of the 600 block of SE 13th St at 10:05 P.M. on August 12, 2019. Officers located 32 year old Redarius Antwone Cooper walking in the street carrying a pistol. Cooper was detained and later found that he had shot the pistol just prior to the officers arrival in the area. Cooper was found to have multiple felony convictions on his criminal history. He was arrested and charged with possessionof a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying a weapon, possessionof marijuana, and public intoxication. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the George Wright Homes area. It was reported that a Hispanic male had been assaulted by another male with a BB gun. The report reflects that the victim was in an argument with the suspect when the suspect shot the victim in the face with the BB Gun and then struck him several times with the gun. The victim was transported to PRMC ER for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Markecia Keysha Hooker, 27, of Paris, was arrested in the 800 block of Fitzhugh Ave at 2:23 A.M. on August 13, 2019 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Hooker was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to possess a hyperdermic syringe that contained methamphetamine. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police arrested Zenobia Lynn Helsel, 49, Jacob Dean Helsel, 26, and Tasha Nicole Helsel, 33, all of Paris, on felony warrants charging them with Abandon/Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence at 4:12 P.M. on August 12, 2019. The warrants stemmed from a case in May where the three were arrested on drug related charges and a small child was found to reside in the residence. According to the CPS case, the child was exposed to the drugs that were located in the residence. All three were later transferred to the Lamar County jail.