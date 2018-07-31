Paris PD Blotter 07.31.18

Paris Police responded to a criminal mischief call at 4:25 am, on July 30, in the 200-block of Lamar Ave. Officers located the suspect, Eric Haggerton, 23, of Paris, sitting on top of the complainant’s vehicle. It was found that Haggerton was intoxicated by an unknown substance and was placed under arrest. Haggerton resisted and kicked one of the officers. Haggerton was charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication with three prior convictions. Haggerton was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. (Note: no photograph of Haggerton at this time)

Colton Paul Booker, 26, of Paris, was arrested in the 300-block of SE 6th St. at 10:55 pm, July 30, on two felony warrants. The warrants stemmed from a July 7, 2018, report of a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of NE 33rd St. where two firearms were stolen. The warrants charge Booker with burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. Booker was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested one person on July 30, 2018.