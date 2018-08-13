Paris PD Releases Photo of Burglary Suspect

The Paris Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries from various locations over the last few days. Please take a look at the photos of the individual and vehicle which may be involved. If you know this person, please contact Det. Bigler at 903-737-4133 or Detective Joshua Garrison at 903-737-4119. If you can identify this person but wish to remain anonymous, please call Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-TIPS (8477). Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers wants to pay you for the information that leads to the arrest of this person(s). If you have this information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the information that you provide to Crime Stoppers leads to the arrest of this person, you could be eligible for a

reward of up to $1,000 and you will remain anonymous.