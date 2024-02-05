Paris PD Report For Friday, February 2

Carlie Paige Spann

Officers arrested Carlie Paige Spann on Thursday in the 100 block of Bonham St. They wanted Spann on a warrant for Criminal Mischief over $100.00 and less than $750.00. The arrest stemmed from a January 21 incident in which Spann used a crowbar to break a victim’s windshield in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. Spann was arrested and booked without incident.

Christopher Eric Tiner

At 6:45 Thursday evening, officers responded to the 400 block of 10th NE about a disturbance. They encountered Christopher Eric Tiner, 42, in the front yard along with two family members. The two family members advised that Tiner had assaulted them inside the house. There was physical evidence to support the claim. Officers arrested Tiner for two counts of Assault/Family Member or Household. Officers also confirmed that Tiner had an outstanding warrant for another incident at the location in September 2023. In that incident, Tiner had come to the residence after a court had him placed under a protective order to stay away. They arrested him on both incidents without difficulty.

Officers received a report of a motor vehicle burglary in the 800 block of S. Main. The suspects entered a vehicle and stole a magazine for a Glock handgun.

CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND NOT LEAVE VALUBLES, ESPECIALLY FIREARMS, INSIDE UNSECURED VEHICLES.

Officers made 22 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 116 calls for service on Thursday, February 1.