Paris PD Responds to Three Fraud Calls

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2100-block of Church. An employee had allegedly used a company credit card to make personal purchases. Paris Police responded to another fraud call in the 300-block of Lamar Ave. Someone had used the victim’s account to make online payments. The fraud took more than $3000 out of the victim’s account.

And a business reported to Paris police that back in June, they were contacted by telephone to participate in a school fundraiser to help support the athletic program. The unknown company drafted the amount out of the business account. Since that time, there have been at least three other unauthorized withdrawals from the account totaling $897.00.