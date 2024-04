Paris Police are trying to find a runaway teenage girl.

According to the department, Madison Treadway’s mother told police that she had run away from home on April 6th and never returned.

Madison, 14, is a white female who is about 5′8″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds and police believe she dyed her hair green.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Detective Whitaker (430) 228-2732.