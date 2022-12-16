Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 16)

Thursday morning, officers met with two employees of a company, who stated that they had delayed reporting an Unauthorized Use of a Company Vehicle that was a White 2005 Nissan Titan. Two days earlier, the suspect, a parolee who had only been working for the company for two weeks, had permission to take the vehicle for a few hours for a personal matter and had not returned or called. Police entered the Titan as stolen into TCIC/NCIC.

Thursday night at 9:58, officers worked a habitation burglary in the 2200 block of Church. An elderly victim stated that she had returned home at approximately 9:30 pm to an opened front door that she believed she had locked. She was missing a $2,000 gold necklace, three $50 gift cards, a $70 Merle Norman makeup set, and 20 Hydrocodone tablets. The gift cards and makeup were Christmas gifts. There were no signs of forced entry.

The Paris Police Department responded to 53 calls for service and arrested two people on Thursday (Dec 15).