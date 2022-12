Friday’s Sports

Coach Scott Surratt

NFL

Thursday

49ers (10-4) 21 Seahawks (7-7) 13

Sunday

Falcons (5-8) at New Orleans Saints (4-9) Noon FOX

Cowboys (10-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) Noon FOX

Chiefs (10-3) at Houston Texans (1-11) Noon CBS

NBA

Thursday

Heat (15-15) 111 – Rockets (9-19) 108

Jazz (17-14) 132 – Pelicans (18-10) 129

Friday

Timberwolves (11-17) at Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers (16-12) at Dallas Mavericks (14-14) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (18-8-5) 2 – Capitals (15-13-4) 1

Saturday

Stars at Raleigh Hurricanes at 6:00 pm

FIFA World Cup

Saturday

Croatia vs. Morocco at 9:00 am CT FOX

NCAAF

Saturday

SMU (7-5) vs. BYU (7-5) at Alburquerque at 6:30 pm ABC

North Texas (7-6) vs. Boise St (9-4) at Frisco at 8:15 pm ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL

The Carthage Bulldogs are looking for a state championship for the ninth time. Coach Scott Surratt says Wimberley will be a challenge as they meet for the second time. The two got together in 2020’s semifinals, and Surratt respects Coach Greg Warren’s win-loss record. Kickoff is 11:00 am for the Class 4A Division II title.

The Gunter Tigers now have three state titles over the past six years after defeating Poth 42-7 Thursday.

Sulphur Springs Wildcats (13-3) claimed a 66-54 victory over Texas High Tuesday on their home court. Nacogdoches will be in town Friday as the Wildcats work on the second of three home-game advantages. Nest Tuesday, the Wildcats welcome Bullard and host their Toy Drive while the Lady Cats travel to Quinlan Ford.

Friday No. 18 Mt Pleasant Tigers host Tyler Legacy Red Raiders. Games start at 3:00, with JV at 4:15 and Varsity at 5:30 pm.

UIL State Football Playoffs

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 17)

DeSoto (13-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (14-1), 3:00 pm Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 17)

Duncanville (15-0) vs. Galena Park North Shore (15-0), 7:00 pm Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 17)

Aledo (13-2) vs. College Station (13-2), 11:00 am. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 16)

South Oak Cliff (12-3) vs. Port Neches-Groves (13-2), 7:00 pm Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 16)

China Spring (14-1) vs. Boerne (15-0), 3:00 pm Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 16)

Carthage (15-0) vs. Wimberley (15-0), 11:00 am. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 15)

Franklin (15-0) 14 – Brock (11-4) 7

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 15)

Gunter (15-0) 42, Poth (14-2) 7

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 15)

Hawley 54, Refugio 28

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 14)

Albany 41, Mart 21

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 14)

Westbrook 69, Abbott 24

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP (DEC. 14)