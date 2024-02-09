Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate

Bonham Man Dies In Grayson County Crash

 

 

A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a collision on  US-69 in Grayson County.  State Troopers say in the preliminary report that a pickup towing a goose-neck trailer was stopped and preparing to make a left-hand turn into a private drive, when an SUV driven by 48-year-old Travis Sinning  of Bonham  rear-ended it. SInning was transported to the Texoma Medical Center and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.  The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved