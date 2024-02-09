Bonham Man Dies In Grayson County Crash

A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a collision on US-69 in Grayson County. State Troopers say in the preliminary report that a pickup towing a goose-neck trailer was stopped and preparing to make a left-hand turn into a private drive, when an SUV driven by 48-year-old Travis Sinning of Bonham rear-ended it. SInning was transported to the Texoma Medical Center and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.