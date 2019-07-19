Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 19)

Estajia Hicks

Officers worked a shoplifting case in the 3800-block of Lamar. Once on the scene police were advised the suspect was running from the loss prevention personnel. Officers located the suspect in a parking lot, and the suspect begins running and hiding from officers. Police caught the suspect identified as Estajia Hicks. Hicks was arrested for Class C Theft of less than a $100, evading arrest and detention. Hicks also had five outstanding warrants for her arrest as well. She was also arrested on warrants for Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Assault by Threat, Fail to Appear, and Failure to display Drivers License.

Officers investigated Burglaries of Vehicles in the 3300-block and the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. The windows were broken out of the vehicles, and purses were stolen from them.

Paris Police responded to 159 calls for service and arrested five people between Thursday and Friday (Jul 18-19).