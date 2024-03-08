Paris Police Report For Friday, March 8

Jacob Anthony Lewis

An officer stopped a vehicle Thursday in the 3500 block of Pine Mill Rd for improper turning and driving erratically. The officer made contact with Jacob Anthony Lewis, 27, who was intoxicated. Lewis failed several field sobriety tests, and the officer arrested him for Driving while intoxicated. Lewis had a previous conviction for DWI and was charged with enhancement of DWI to a Class A Misdemeanor.

Rahsaan Badi Porter

Thursday, while officers were working on a minor traffic accident, an officer came into contact with Rahsaan Badi Porter, 51. It was confirmed that Porter had outstanding warrants for two Criminal Mischief incidents and a Burglary of a Motor vehicle. The warrants resulted from several 2023 incidents in which Porter damaged a victim’s car and other property. They arrested Porter on these charges and for several municipal warrants.

Officers made six traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 76 calls for service on Thursday, March 7.

Captain John T. Bull