Friday’s Sports

Friday Night College Games?

NBA

Thursday

Kings (36-26) 131 – Spurs (13-50) 129

Mavericks (35-28) 114 – Heat (36-27) 108

Luka Doncic throws up a tough shot and can knock down the triple for the Mavericks. Luka had 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to become the second NBA player to record five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the Miami Heat 114-108 on Thursday night.

Friday

Pelicans (37-25) at Philadelphia 76ers (35-27) at 6:00 pm

Heat – Thunder (43-19) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (27-35_ at Portland Trail Blazers (17-44) at 9:00 pm

NHL

Friday

Stars (38-17) at Anaheim Ducks (23-36) at 9:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Fox will expand its coverage of college football with a package of Friday night games. Fox could announce in late May or early June that it will include the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences.

NCAAW

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the fifth seed in the Southland Conference Tournament. For the second straight season, Commerce will face Northwestern State in the first round. The Lions, under the leadership of first-year coach Valerie King, finished with a conference record of 8-10, tying for fifth place with New Orleans. The Lions and the Privateers split the regular season series, but A&M-Commerce gets the edge in the tiebreaker thanks to the win at conference champion Lamar earlier this season.

NCAAM

They announced the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday night, with seventh-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce playing sixth-seeded Northwestern State on Sunday night at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Lions and the Demons meet for the third time this season, coming off Wednesday night’s three-overtime thriller, which A&M-Commerce won 83-80 in the Field House. This was also the program’s first win against the Demons since joining NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference.

Friday

Texas A&M (19-11 6-10) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (29-0) 16-0) 11:00 am

TBD vs. No. 17 Baylor (23-6) at 11:00 am

TBD No. 8 LSU (26-4) at 5:00 pm

NCAAM

Saturday

No. 14 Kansas (22-8 10-7) at No. 1 Houston (27-3 14-3) 3:00 pm ESPN

No. 11 Baylor (22-8 11-6) at Texas Tech (21-9 10-7) 5:00 pm ESPN2

Oklahoma State (12-18 4-13) at No. 20 BYU at 8:00 pm

A&M-Commerce (6-12) 83 – Northwestern St (7-11) 80

It took 55 minutes, but the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team prevailed 83-80 over the Northwestern State Demons in three overtimes on Wednesday night in the Field House. The Lions secured seeding in the Southland Conference Tournament, finishing seventh, while the Demons are sixth. A&M-Commerce and Northwestern State meet in the first round of the SLC Tournament on Sunday at 7:30 pm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

ALAMODOME – San Antonio

Thursday

1A

Benjamin (24-1) 75 – Gordon (21-7) 58

Jayton (37-3) 65 – Fayetteville (32-6) 26

3A

Ponder (37-6) 62 – Holliday (34-3) 46

Hitchcock (33-3) 57 – San Antonio Cole (32-10) 40

5A

Killeen Ellison (35-5) 59 – SanAntonio Veterans (40-2) 47

Lancaster (29-5) 44 – Amarillo (34-5) 31

Friday

2A

Lipan (34-4) vs. New Home (31-7 at 8:30 am

Thrall (30-5) vs. Shelbyville (28-7) at 10:00 am

4A

Canyon Randall (34-3) vs. Silsbee (28-9) at 1:30 pm

Stafford (35-6) vs. Oak Cliff Faith (23-11) at 3:00 pm

6A

Plano East (38-0) vs. Mansfield Lake (32-6) at 7:00 pm

Round Rock Stony (37-1) vs. Beaumont United (34-3)

FINALS

Saturday

1A

Benjamin (23-1) vs. Jayton (36-3) at 8:30 am

3A

Ponder (36-6) vs. Hitchcock (32-3) at 10:00 am

2A – 1:30 pm

5A – 3:00 pm

4A – 7:00 pm

6A – 8:30 pm