Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 10)

Jacky Daniel McCool | Timothy Jermaine Sims

Last Thursday morning at 7:48, officers worked a search warrant in the 200-block of NW 13th and made two felony arrests. They booked Jacky Daniel McCool, 28, of Paris, on an outstanding Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant. They booked Timothy Jermaine Sims, 39, of Paris, for an Outstanding Felony-Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant issued by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. While searching Sims, they found a clear plastic baggie of Methamphetamine in his jeans pocket, adding a new Possession of a Controlled Substance-State Jail Felony Charge.

Thursday afternoon at 12:39, a victim reported that Domino’s Pizza charged her for food she did not order or eat. An employee from the restaurant in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue wrote down the victim’s card information from a prior drive-thru order. Later, the suspect used the victim’s card information to purchase a Domino’s pepperoni pizza for her suspect’s lunch. Police will investigate a Felony Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse.

William Gregory Green

Paris Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies placed William Gregory Green, 65, of Paris, under arrest in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Road for a Parole Violation Warrant. Upon searing Green, he was found to possess a crystal-like substance, testing positive for Methamphetamine, charging him with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Friday morning at 3:45, officers and detectives investigated a “Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm” occurring in the 2900 block of Bonham Street after a victim reported being awakened from her sleep by the sound of a loud bang and perceived “knock” at her door. She heard a vehicle driving off. A window and a porch light cover were damaged, and they located bullet fragments and bullet holes. The victim was not injured.

Bretney Lechel Marsh

Friday afternoon, an argument occurred in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street, and Bretney Lechel Marsh, 33, of Paris, stabbed her boyfriend in his left arm. The victim refused EMS and passed out while speaking with a Paris Officer. Marsh claimed self-defense, and they booked her into the Paris Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Household Member.

Friday at 1:06 pm, an individual mowing a grassy area behind a church in the 1100 block of West W. Henderson Street noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the woods. A Paris Officer ran the tag and discovered that the owner had reported the 2021 Nissan Rouge stolen from Hugo on March 27. They notified the owner and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force.

Jacob Wayne Wilson

While on patrol near the 1000 block of West Houston Street Saturday night, a Paris Officer made contact with a male walking along the roadway. They took Jacob Wayne Wilson, 35, of Paris, into custody on any Outstanding Felony Motion To Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday morning at 1:07, officers responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue. A boyfriend had choked his girlfriend after an argument when the girlfriend went through his cell phone while he was asleep. Officers took an Assault Family House Member Impede Breath Report.

Sunday afternoon at 4:42, responding officers heard many shots fired in the 600-block of South West 7th Street. They located the source at the 1100 block of SW 6th. Two subjects stated they had been shooting firearms but believed it was legal because they were on over ten acres of private property. The Officer informed the subjects that there is no acreage exception in the City of Paris and that it is prohibited to discharge firearms within the city limits—Paris City Ordinance, 8.05.002 Discharging Firearm.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Bonham Street Sunday evening and took three reports. First, a suspect had choked his girlfriend, head-butted an officer, and resisted arrest. In addition, officers charged the person with “Assault Family House Member Impede Breath,” “Assault Public Servant,” and a “Resist Arrest Search or Transport.” Finally, they transported the suspect to Paris Regional Health by EMS for other medical concerns.

The Paris Police Department responded to 290 calls for service, arrested 16 adults, and made 55 traffic stops.