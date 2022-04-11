Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 11)

Travez Ramone Hall

Paris Police arrested Travez Ramone Hall, 21, of Paris, in the 300-block of Stone Ave at 10:44 Friday morning on a felony warrant charging him with a sex offender duty to register violation. They transferred Hall to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim about fraud in the lobby of the Police Department at 11:17 Friday morning. The victim reported that someone in California had used his social security number to take out a home loan and a credit card. The incident is under investigation.

Tanner Wayne Strickland

Paris Police arrested Tanner Henry Wayne Strickland, 28, of Paris, in the 400-block of NE 35th St. Saturday morning at 2:23. Strickland was located in a motel room and was known to have an outstanding parole violation warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, Strickland had possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine. He also had an outstanding criminal mischief warrant. They transferred Strickland to the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Hughes Roberts

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1400-block of Clarksville St. at 11:29 Saturday morning for an expired registration violation. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle for any illegal substances. They removed the driver and two passengers. Christopher Hughes Roberts, 58, of Paris, was observed dropping a baggie of methamphetamine that weighed more than four grams. Officers arrested Hughes and charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams. Another passenger had an outstanding misdemeanor probation violation warrant from Titus County on a DWI conviction. She was also charged with failure to identify as a fugitive after officers discovered that she identified herself by giving a wrong name. They transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

Brandy Lee Ann Strain

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of E. Provine St. at 11:55 Sunday morning for failing to give a signal of intent to make a turn. The driver, Brandy Lee Ann Strain, 40, of Sims, had an outstanding Bowie County felony probation violation warrant on possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram charge. Officers arrested Strain and placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Larry Lajuan Moss

Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1900-block of E. Booth Sunday night at 10:50 for having an expired registration. The driver, Larry Lajuan Moss, 23, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Oklahoma on cruelty to animals charge. Moss was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 259 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Apr 10).