Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 3)

Carolyn Denise Brumley

Friday morning at 9:23, Paris Police worked an outstanding Hopkins County Felony Parle Violation of a Controlled Substance warrant in the 1500 block of Hearon Street. They arrested Carolyn Denise Brumley, 41, of Paris. During booking, officers found two small baggies containing Methamphetamine in Brumley’s carry-along backpack.

Brennon Kyle Parker

Friday night at 7:11, Officers responded to the 2500 block of Ridgeview Road to serve warrants on Brennon Kyle Parker, 37, of Paris, for a Navarro County Possession of Controlled Substance warrant and a Galveston County Sheriff’s Office warrant for Theft of Property more than $100 but less than $750 warrant. Officers spotted Parker passing the house, stopped him in the 10-block of Northeast 27th Street, and booked him into jail.

Two female victims in their twenties arrived in the Paris Regional Health Emergency Room with stab wounds Friday night. The first victim had severe injuries to the chest and neck and needed surgery. The second victim had sustained a small stab cut to her upper left arm and shoulder. The second victim spoke with a Paris Police Officer and stated that the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Booth Street and started from the suspect having a prior “beef” with another person that was friends with the victim. As a result, an officer took an Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Report.

Tawana Jeanne Hicks

Saturday morning at 7:51, officers made a traffic stop in the 3300 block of North Main for “fail to display registration insignia.” They took Tawana Jeanne Hicks, 46, into custody for a Parole Violation-Forgery Warrant and booked her into the Paris Jail.

Hunter Gage Boyer

Saturday afternoon at 1:35, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 Block of N. Main for “no front license plate” and “expired registration.” He observed a used vape cartridge in the center console. The driver and the passenger were both under 21, making possessing nicotine products illegal. A consent search found 20 labeled baggies containing THC Oil and two containing Marijuana. Hunter Gage Boyer, 20, of Rockwall, took full responsibility and was booked into the Paris Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Second-Degree Felony, and Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Johnathan James Dunken

Saturday evening at 6:14, officers worked a Welfare Concern in the 1200 block of SE 15th. They located Johnathan James Dunken. 39, of Paris, hiding in an air vent under the HVAC closet in the house. Dunken exited the air vent, was taken into custody, and booked into the Paris Jail for an outstanding Parole Violation-Arson X2 Warrant and a Paris PD Warrant for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member for assaulting his wife back in June of 2022.

Early Sunday morning, attendees of a private event in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff Street were parking in and blocking a driveway in the 400 block of NE 11th Street. The victim sought Police assistance to remove the vehicles from her driveway. When the Officer left, the attendees moved the cars back to the victim’s driveway. The victim stated that the DJ’s wife came to her residence, pulled and pointed a handgun, and stated, “We’re from the city. You don’t know us. We’ll lay you down”. Another attendee removed the suspect from the residence. During the second call to the police, the Officer took an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Report for investigation.

Sunday morning at 10:15, an officer took a Sexual Assault report from a victim at Paris Regional Health Center, who stated that a suspect sexually assaulted her. It occurred while she attended a party.

John Mark Semple, Jr.

Sunday afternoon at 1:40, a subject called the police stating that he was at Catfish King. When asked, “What is your emergency?” The caller said, “I don’t know,” and hung up. Paris Officer responded and located John Mark Semple, Jr., 40, of Deport, took him into custody, and booked him into the Paris Jail for an outstanding Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Probation Violation-Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

Louis Hurley, Jr.

Paris Dispatch received a call of shoplifting in the 900 block of Clarksville Street Sunday night at 9:13. The suspect had stolen an undetermined amount of seafood. Officers found a person fitting the suspect description in the 10-Block of Northeast 8th. He was Louis Huley, Jr., 57, of Clarksville, and had a box of frozen fish filets. After reviewing Huley’s criminal history, his prior charges led him to the Paris Jail for Theft of Property less $2500 with two or more pre-convictions.

The Paris Police Department responded to 200 Calls for Service and arrested 20 adult persons over the weekend ending Sunday (Apr 2).