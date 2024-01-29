Paris Police Report For Monday, January 29

Kevin Jose Portillo Garcia

Saturday evening at 7:33, officers worked a theft in progress in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. An officer observed the suspect, Kevin Jose Portillo Garcia, 27, fleeing the scene and detained him. Garcia had possession of a stolen watch and was wearing stolen clothing. He was arrested and charged with Theft over $100.00 but less than $750.00.

Zakoyia Alexius Jones

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Bonham St at 2:43 Friday afternoon to the Probation Office and arrested Zakoyia Alexius Jones, 19, on a Motion to Adjudicate Guilty of Burglary of Habitation. It was a Lamar County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

John David Perez

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Stone Avenue for a traffic violation Friday night at 10:38. They made contact with John David Perez, 19. Officers smelt marijuana in the vehicle and found Perez in possession of a user quantity of marijuana as well as a 9mm handgun. They charged Perez with possession of marijuana under 20 ounces and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Sunday at 5:25 pm, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of NE 14th. The victim said no one had permission to drive it. A towing service had it after the known driver was involved in a disturbance on Stone Avenue. Officers informed the victim of this information.

Officers made 57 traffic stops, arrested eight adults, and answered 252 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, January 29.

Captain John T. Bull