Paris Police Report For Monday, January 8

Micka Earlettie Bobo

An officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle Saturday afternoon at 12:21 in the 1100 block of SE 33rd St. The driver failed to respond to the Patrol Vehicle’s lights and siren and continued driving until the driver reached an address in the 1700 block of Jackson St. The driver, identified as Micka Earlettie Bobo, 51, admitted to the evasion and said she didn’t want to stop because she knew she had warrants and didn’t want her vehicle towed. They charged her with outstanding traffic warrants and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, a Felony.

James Glenn Cline

Saturday afternoon at 3:52, an officer made contact with James Glenn Cline, 38, due to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of W. Kaufman St. They observed Cline in possession of drug paraphernalia and, during a subsequent search, he had possession of a glass pipe containing Methamphetamine. Officers arrested him for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Justin Lee Foster

Just after midnight Saturday morning, an officer contacted Justin Lee Foster, 36, in the 1700 block of Jackson St., for walking in the roadway. Foster refused to comply with the officer’s directions and with orders to place his hands on the patrol vehicle. Foster then fled on foot. He was pursued by officers and taken into custody. During the arrest, Foster resisted officers and continued to struggle until handcuffed. They charged him with Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.

Christian Malik Jordan

An officer conducted a traffic stop Saturday night at 10:48 in the 400 block of NE 14th for defective equipment. The driver, Christian Malik Jordan, 23, exited the vehicle and refused to follow the officer’s directions to return to the car. They detained Jordan, and a warrant check revealed no warrants. Jordan consented to a search of his person, and they found a .22 caliber firearm inside his jacket pocket. He also had multiple Felony Convictions and was arrested as a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Connie Darlene Kelly

Sunday at 11:00 pm, officers responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of East Cherry St. Officers made contact with Connie Darlene Kelly, 68, who appeared to be under the influence of some substance. Kelly volunteered to search for her person, and she had possession of Methamphetamine. Officers arrested her for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Johnny Rudolph Villines

Sunday morning at 12:30, officers responded to a security check in the 800 block of Clarksville St. A vehicle was leaving the scene, and officers made contact with three subjects, one of whom was Johnny Rudolph Villines, 32. Villines had possession of prescription medications for which he had no prescription. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Last Friday morning, the owner reported a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of N. Main. The victim advised that a video captured someone stealing the business’ vehicle at about 11:58 am on December 31, 2023. They had not reported it because the victim thought an employee had it. Police entered a 2006 Silver Ram 3500 with a green stripe and yellow toolbox as stolen in the Texas database, and the investigation is ongoing.

An officer responded to a burglary last Friday afternoon at 1:15 at 865 Deshong. A suspect had entered a closed lab or suite and stole a laptop computer valued at $2,200.00. The suspect left numerous evidence at the scene, which police collected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Friday night at 8:09, officers worked a robbery in the 2700 block of S. Church. Four suspects entered the business and stole numerous containers of lottery tickets. Some of the subjects distracted the clerks, while others stole the tickets. Officers collected evidence, including the possible identity of some of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 49 traffic stops, arrested 16 adults, and answered 213 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, January 7.

Captain John T. Bull