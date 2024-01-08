Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Monday’s Sports

 

NFL

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons without a playoff appearance or a winning record. Smith met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay on Sunday night, hours after a 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints sealed a 7-10 season. The Falcons had an outside chance to win the NFC South with a victory but were outscored 31-0 after halftime. Smith finished 21-30 in his three seasons with the team.

Sunday

Texans (10-7) 23 – Colts (9-8) 19

Saints (9-8) 48 – Falcons (7-10) 17

Cowboys (12-5) 38 – Commanders (4-13) 10

Dak Prescott stood at the podium not with an NFC East champions hat on his head, like so many of his Dallas Cowboys teammates and coaches, but with a Jordan Brand winter hat. Prescott will make his fifth trip to the playoffs when the Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round at AT&T Stadium. He has yet to get past the divisional round in his previous four trips, but he thinks the 2023 Cowboys offer the best chance to get to a Super Bowl.

NBA

Sunday

Cavaliers (21-15) 117 – Spurs (5-30) 115

Pelicans (I22-15) 133 – Kings (21-14) 100

Mavericks (22-15) 115 – Timberwolves (25-10) 108

Sunday night, Kyrie Irving made the tying and go-ahead 3-pointers, finishing with 35 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Irving shot 14 of 27, including 6 of 8 from the 3-point arc.

MONDAY

Thunder (23-11) at Washington Wizards (6-29) at 6:00 pm

Rockets (18-16) at Miami Heat (20-15) at 6:30 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars (22-11-5) at St Paul Wild (17-17-4) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

DIXIE BASEBALL

DYB, Inc., formerly known as Dixie Youth Baseball®, has completed a rebranding of our baseball program. In the future, they will use the ‘Diamond Youth Baseball® brand to promote the DYB baseball.

Since its founding in 1955, the mission of DYB has been “to promote the development of strong character, a right attitude, a sense of responsibility and citizenship in youth using the games of baseball and softball as a vehicle.” The Diamond Youth Baseball® (DYB) brand will continue that mission into the future. They also announced the launch of their girls ages 6-18, DYB, Inc. or Diamond Youth Softball™ (DYS), for the 2024 season to complement the youth programs of its franchised leagues. Adding the new Diamond Youth Softball™ program to the DYB umbrella will provide a unified program for its affiliated leagues through a single organization for all their softball and baseball needs.

