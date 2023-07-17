Monday’s Sports

Steph Curry. PHOTO: ISAIAH VAZQUEZ/GETTY

MLB

Sunday

Rangers (55-39) 6 – Guardians (45-48) 5

Astros (52-42) 9 – Angels (46-46) 8

Rangers score four runs in the 8th inning to beat Guardians 6-5 and complete a series sweep.

Astros go deep five times to rally for a 9-8 win over the Angels despite Ohtani’s MLB-best 34th homer.

Monday

Rays (60-36) at Arlington Rangers (55-35) at 7:05 pm

Astros (52-42) Idel

WIMBLEDON

In a brilliant performance Sunday in the Wimbledon final, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title in less than a year, defeating seven-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic (JOE-kuh-VICH) 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and ending the 36-year-old Serbian’s quest for the calendar Grand Slam in 2023. The match lasted four hours and 42 minutes and was the third-longest final in Wimbledon history.

PGA

Stephen Curry made an 18-foot putt for an eagle on the final hole to win the American Century Championship on Sunday, his first title in the celebrity tournament. Curry, the Golden State Warriors star who made a hole-in-one Saturday, topped it with his closing eagle on the par-5 18th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. After the putt dropped, he tossed his hat into the air and ran into the arms of his wife, Ayesha.

COLLEGE

Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster before the weekend. Sources said Foster’s dismissal came after allegations of bullying and a toxic environment within the program.

TOUR de PARIS

The 39th Tour de Paris rolled out over 1,100 bikes under scorching and humid conditions. It was hot despite the route taken from 14 to 80 miles. It ended with a cool mist spraying the riders at the finish line.