Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 24)

Friday night at 10:00, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of NW 10th for Defective Headlight. The officer arrested the driver, Kenneth Ree Applegate, after smelling marijuana, which Applegate admitted to having in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the location of Methamphetamine. Applegate was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Debbie Glover

Saturday night at 9:41, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of East Austin St. They identified the driver with a passenger as Debbie Glover. A warrant check revealed that Glover had a Parole Violation warrant out of The State of Texas. Glover then admitted to possessing Methamphetamine, which was in a small handbag belonging to her, with paraphernalia. They also charged Glover with Possession of a Controlled Substance. The driver was released.

Eric Garcia Lopez

23:03 7/21 An officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Lamar for failing to drive in a single lane. The driver intoxicated driver was Eric Garcia Lopez. Officers conducted field tests, and Lopez was arrested for DWI and transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for Blood tests. Lopez had a previous conviction for DWI.

Officers were contacted Friday morning at 10:00 regarding a theft. The complainant advised that a representative of a local youth organization had contacted their business and asked them to provide substantial funds for the organization until they collected money for the following season. At that time, they would reimburse the funds. The business conceded to give the funds. Since then, they have made multiple requests to the representative and have yet to receive repayment, and at this time, the representative has cut off contact. They think that the representative has no intention of paying the debt. The investigation will continue.

Police responded to 440 Grand Ave at 9:30 Saturday night about a stabbing. They had taken the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center. The investigation led officers to an address in the 500 block of Bonham, where they spoke with a reporting party. This individual advised that the victim had shown up at her door and asked for help, indicating that he had been stabbed and needed to go to the hospital, and the reporting person had taken him to the hospital. Other subjects in the area later identified the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers made 63 traffic stops, arrested ten adults, and answered 292 calls for service for this reporting period ending Sunday (Jul 23).