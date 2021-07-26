Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 26)

Andre Patrick Dorsey

Paris Police responded to the 700-block of Grove at 12:08 Friday afternoon about a man with a gun. A 54-year-old victim, while visiting her daughter, encountered Andre Patrick Dorsey, 47, pointing a pistol at her. Police located and arrested Dorsey at the scene. They charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

At 12:09 Friday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of E. Price St. A friend of the resident found that someone had broken into the house and taken several containers of coins. The incident is under investigation.

Devante Ramone Robinson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of Clarksville Friday evening at 7:25. Officer noticed the smell of marijuana inside and arrested the driver, Devante Ramone Robinson, 22, of Paris. They charged him with more than four ounces but less than five pounds and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of George Wright Homes at 1:59 Saturday morning. The victim thought that their ex-boyfriend had possibly broken into the house and taken television and a gaming system. The incident is under investigation.

At 4:16 Sunday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 2200-block of Lamar Ave. Someone had broken the front plate glass window, and the owner verified through video surveillance that a slender male had broken the window and had entered. However, they could not determine if the suspect took anything. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of Bonham Sunday afternoon at 3:26. The victim reported that sometime in the past 48 hours, someone had possibly entered the home through a bathroom window and had stolen several electronic items. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 228 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jul 25).