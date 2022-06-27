Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 27)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of SE 3rd last Friday morning at 8:08. Someone made entry by forcing the front door open sometime after Thursday afternoon at 5:35. The victim reported that the house was under renovation, and the only things in the place were some of the contractor’s tools. They took numerous tools valued at nearly $2,000. The investigation continues.

At 2:56 Monday morning, Paris Police worked an aggravated assault that caused a severe bodily injury in the 1200-block of SE 15th. They met with the victim at the Parus Regional Medical Center’s emergency room. The 41-year-old victim reported that she and her husband had been arguing all day, and he hit her in the mouth, causing a laceration and teeth damage. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 187 calls for service and arrested only two persons over the weekend.