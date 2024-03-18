Paris Police Report For Monday, March 18

Amy Marie Bishop

Sunday, Paris Police arrested Amy Marie Bishop, 44, in the 100 block of Pine Bluff after a disturbance at that location. Officers located Bishop seated on the sidewalk in a condition of intoxication. Bishop was arrested and had to be bodily loaded into the patrol vehicle because she refused to walk. Once at the station, Bishop continued to resist arrest and struck an officer with her fist several times. She was charged with PI, Resisting Arrest or Transport, and Assault of a Public Servant, a Felony.

Dabreion Dewane Hurd

Officers arrested Dabreion Dewane Hurd, 28, in the 400 block of S. Main St., on outstanding warrants for an incident that had occurred in early January of 2024 in which Hurd assaulted a victim he had been previously in a relationship. Hurd had struck the victim in the head with his fist and then pointed a firearm at her on two occasions, threatening to shoot the victim. Hurd had possession of the handgun used in the commission of the incidents in January at the time of his arrest. Officers charged Hurd with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon as well as Assault of a Family Member.

Efrain Dimas Torres

Efrain Dimas Torres, 39, was arrested in the 10-block of NW 33rd after officers responded to a disturbance call there. Torres threw a speaker at a family member, which struck them and caused pain. They arrested him without incident.

Friday, officers worked a hit-and-run accident in the 1900 block of N. Main St. A suspect vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed and struck several vehicles, causing significant damage to them. The suspect driver then left the scene. Police obtained video of the incident, and through investigation, they located the owner of the suspect vehicle. The investigation will continue.

There was a burglary on Saturday in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue. Unknown suspects forcibly entered the AT&T store through a back door. The business alarm was triggered, and officers responded. The business manager could find nothing missing. The video will be reviewed.

Officers made 51 traffic stops, arrested 11 adults, and answered 265 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, March 17.

Captain John T. Bull