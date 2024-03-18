Keep Paris Beautiful Trash Off Coming April 13

On Saturday, April 13th, our community will come together once again to make Paris an even more beautiful and inviting city. As part of the statewide “Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off” cleanup program, over 30 volunteer teams are expected to take to Paris neighborhoods, parks, and local waterways to pick up litter. The City of Paris and Keep Paris Beautiful are organizing the event, but the real heroes will be the volunteers who step up, and the generous event sponsors who are underwriting the project.

The event will start at the Love Civic Center Pavilion early Saturday morning. Beginning at 7 am, Credit Union of Texas will provide free breakfast burritos for the early-riser volunteers. Starting at 8 a.m., teams who have not pre-registered can do so and then pick up their volunteer t-shirts and equipment. Each volunteer will receive a free event t-shirt, safety vest, gloves, grabber, trash bags, and bottled water. At 8:30 a.m. sponsors will be introduced, safety instructions given, and location assignments made. The teams will be dispatched at 8:45 a.m. to specific areas around town in need of attention, where they’ll spend one to three hours collecting trash.

“The City of Paris is proud to once again partner with Keep Paris Beautiful and our generous sponsors for Trash-Off. Last year’s event was a huge success with nearly 250 volunteers, and we look forward to another big turnout this year”, Mayor Reginald B. Hughes said. “I’ll be there leading our Boys & Girls Club team, and we can’t wait to be part of this fun and impactful community event. I encourage you to join us!”

This is an ideal opportunity for folks of all ages, representing local athletic teams, professional organizations, businesses, school clubs, church groups, non-profits, neighborhood associations, etc., to demonstrate their pride in our hometown. It will also give our community the chance to pick up any litter left behind by the many eclipse visitors we’re expecting earlier in the week.

//www.paristexas.gov/trashoffTeams can register online. Pre-registered teams are encouraged to pick up their free volunteer t-shirts and equipment on between 9 and 11 a.m., April 10, 11, or 12 at the United Way Office, 2340 Lamar Avenue. To arrange a special pickup time volunteers can also call the United Way office at 903-784-6642. Volunteers can also register the morning of the event at the Love Civic Center Pavilion.

For more information, please contact Keep Paris Beautiful Executive Director Julia Trigg Crawford mailto:keepparisbeautiful@gmail.comor call 713-443-8789 or Assistant City Manager Doug Harris or call 903-784-9383.

In the event of inclement weather on April 13th, the event will be rescheduled for April 20th.

https://www.paristexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=462