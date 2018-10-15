Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 15)

Matthew Shane Freelen

Paris Police arrested Matthew Shane Freelen, 31, of Burleson, last Saturday morning and charged him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. Reportedly, the attack occurred in a motel room in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286. Officers had been called to that same room about two hours previous and had arrested Freelen for possession of a firearm by a felon. Freelen was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to ‘shots fired’ call in the 700-block of Pine Bluff Saturday evening. Reportedly, a couple had been arguing, and the female had produced a handgun and had fired it towards the ground. No one was injured in the incident.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100-block of NW 27th Monday morning after 12:00. Allegedly, a known male had forced his way into the residence and assaulted the resident. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The victim did not seek medical treatment for his minor injuries. The incident is being investigated as a burglary of a habitation.

A vehicle was reported to be burglarized Sunday in the 400-block of SW 39th. Reportedly, a Glock handgun was stolen. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 229 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 14).