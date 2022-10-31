NTCC – Sports

Garrett Fields | Nathan Gwin

NTCC Rodeo Competes at McNeese State University

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team trek to South Louisiana for the McNeese State University Rodeo in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 28-29.

Desirae Bullock (Shepherd, Texas) was 2.8 in the Lady’s Breakaway Roping to finish outside the money and gain points for the Lady’s team.

For the Men’s team, Garrett Fields (Quitman, Texas) was 6.8 seconds in the Steerwrestling to bring home a seventh-place finish and points for the Eagles. Bull rider Nathan Gwin (Ashdown, Arkansas) tied for third with a 73-point ride.

The Eagles have six NIRA Southern Region rodeos left in the 2022-2023 season in hopes of qualifying for the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo held in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Each week the NTCC Rodeo team has improved and is in striking distance in several events of earning enough points to qualify.

The Eagles will look to add points in the final fall Rodeo of 2022 when they travel to Conroe, Texas, November 10-12 for the Sam Houston State University Rodeo.