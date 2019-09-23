Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 23)

Alisha Cashion

Paris Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600-block of South Church about two females fighting. Officers located both and identified one as Alisha Cashion. Officers arrested Cashion who had possession of syringes and methamphetamine.



Paula Hall

The Adult Probation Office summoned officers to the 4300-block of Bonham Street to arrest Paula Hall for an outstanding warrant. Hall was placed under arrest and transported to jail for Forgery.



Richard Dean Moore

A Paris Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300-block of Graham and arrested the driver Richard Dean Moore. Moore had outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Fannin County. Moore was placed under arrest and transported to jail and booked. Moore’s wanted orders were for Manufacturing-Delivering of a Controlled Substance.



Jazmyn Smallwood

Paris Police investigated an intoxicated person in the 100-block of W Neagle. They arrested Jazmyn Smallwood who had outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Officers also found meth and syringes during the search. They charged Smallwood charged with that and the warrants that were for possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify.



Kathryn Spillers

An officer made a traffic stop in the 1500-block of South Church and arrested Kathryn Spillers. Spillers had outstanding warrants out of Lamar County for possession of a Controlled substance, and Class C warrants out of Paris Municipal Court.



Eddie Wilson

Paris Police worked a disturbance in the 1000-block of SE 15th. They arrested Eddie Wilson who had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. His order was for False Report to a Police Officer.



Harold Davis

Paris Police Officers arrested Harold Davis in the 4300-block of Bonham at the Adult Probation Office for an outstanding warrant. Davis’ order was for MTR Driving while Intoxicated.

Paris Police responded to 365 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend.