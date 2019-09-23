Driver Arrested After Greenville Pedestrian Fatality

On September 22, 2019, at 9:30 pm, the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1500-block of Lee Street in reference to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. A pedestrian, later identified as Yolanda Garza of Greenville, was walking westbound on the north shoulder of the roadway. The driver of a Sports Utility Vehicle was also driving westbound when the vehicle struck Ms. Garza and an additional vehicle. Ms. Garza was transported by ambulance to the Hunt County Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver, who has to be arraigned, was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. Accident Investigators of the Greenville Police Department responded to the scene. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.