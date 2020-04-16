Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 16)

Paris Police responded to a hit and run vehicle incident in the 700-block of NE 1st. The complainant reported a white SUV sideswiped her vehicle and left the scene without stopping. Officers have photos of the run vehicle as it left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to the 3300-block of NE Loop 286 regarding the theft of a cargo trailer. The complainant reported the 24-foot trailer, black in color, was parked at the business and was last seen Sunday. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and did not arrest anyone the last twenty-four hour period.