Keith Smith Hardman

Paris Police arrested Keith Smith Hardman, 37, of Mt Pleasant, in the 1400-block of NW 19th St Wednesday morning at 10:30. Hardman had two felony motion to revoke probation warrants on Titus County charges of burglary of a habitation. Hardman was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday (Aug 28).