Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 5)

Marshall Allen Fox

Paris Police observed Marshall Allen Fox, 41, of Paris, riding a bicycle in the 100-block of NE 25th Wednesday afternoon at 1:11. Officers knew that Fox had felony warrants for his arrest. They placed Fox under arrest on warrants for a parole violation and a Lamar County order charging him with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Officers later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher don Thompson | Heather Jones Boyett

Paris Police were dispatched to a theft call in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 2:18 Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived, the suspects were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police smelled marijuana emitting from inside, and a search of the vehicle resulted in finding marijuana and methamphetamine. The driver, Christopher Don Thompson, 27, of Paris, admitted to the possession of the methamphetamine. They arrested him and discovered that Thompson had given the officers a false date of birth and that he had an outstanding parole violation warrant out of Arkansas. Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the parole violation, and failure to identify as a fugitive. A passenger, Heather Jones Boyett, 40, of Paris, was arrested and charged with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance. A third person was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Officers transferred all three to Lamar County Jail.

At 2:21 Wednesday afternoon, police responded to an assault in the 1500-block of Clarksville. Reportedly, before the call for assistance, a black female entered the store and seemed to be angry about something. The suspect was yelling profane language. An assistant manager asked the suspect to leave the premises, and the suspect hit the assistant manager with a water bottle and a metal spray can. An altercation ensued, and they knocked over several displays. The suspect then produced a silver knife before running out the front door. Another employee was standing just inside the doors, and the suspect assaulted that employee before exiting the store and leaving in a red Chevrolet Impala. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls and arrested six people on Wednesday (Dec 4).