Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

G2 Braves (1-1) 3 – Phillies 0

G2 Padres (1-1) 5 – Dodgers 3

Thursday

G2 Mariners (0-1) at Houston Astros (1-0) 2:37 pm TBS

G2 Guardians at Bronx Yankees (1-0) 6:30 pm TBS

NFL

Thursday

Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

NHL

Thursday

Stars at Nashville Predators 7:30 pm ESPN

NBA

Wednesday

Heat (4-1) 120 – Pelicans (3-1) 103

Thursday

Thunder at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team defeated Tarleton 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Wisdom Volleyball Gymnasium. The win brings the Lions to 7-14 on the season, while the Texans drop 10-11 overall. It was the final non-conference match of the season for the Lions. A&M-Commerce is back home to host two against Southeastern Louisiana at 6:00 pm Thursday and Northwestern State on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Fans are encouraged to wear pink Saturday for the annual Dig Pink Match. Arrive early to receive free pink rally towels until supplies last.

HIGH SCHOOL

CBS 19 in Tyler named Winnsboro’s Coach Josh Finney the “Coach of the Week.” It follows the win over the formerly No. 2 ranked Mt Vernon Tigers last Friday. The game brought a lot of hype and $20,000 at the gate.

Sulphur Springs’ tennis team has passed a milestone. They reached the Area round for the first time in school history by defeating Jacksonville 10-4 in Bi-District.