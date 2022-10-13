Thursday’s Sports

MLB
Wednesday
G2 Braves (1-1) 3 – Phillies 0
G2 Padres (1-1) 5 – Dodgers 3
Thursday
G2 Mariners (0-1) at Houston Astros (1-0) 2:37 pm TBS
G2 Guardians at Bronx Yankees (1-0) 6:30 pm TBS
NFL
Thursday
Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
NHL
Thursday
Stars at Nashville Predators 7:30 pm ESPN
NBA
Wednesday
Heat (4-1) 120 – Pelicans (3-1) 103
Thursday
Thunder at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm
COLLEGE
The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team defeated Tarleton 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Wisdom Volleyball Gymnasium. The win brings the Lions to 7-14 on the season, while the Texans drop 10-11 overall. It was the final non-conference match of the season for the Lions. A&M-Commerce is back home to host two against Southeastern Louisiana at 6:00 pm Thursday and Northwestern State on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Fans are encouraged to wear pink Saturday for the annual Dig Pink Match. Arrive early to receive free pink rally towels until supplies last.
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS 19 in Tyler named Winnsboro’s Coach Josh Finney the “Coach of the Week.” It follows the win over the formerly No. 2 ranked Mt Vernon Tigers last Friday. The game brought a lot of hype and $20,000 at the gate.
Sulphur Springs’ tennis team has passed a milestone. They reached the Area round for the first time in school history by defeating Jacksonville 10-4 in Bi-District.