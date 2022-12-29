Thursday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce women and men’s basketball begins Southland Conference Saturday
NBA
Wednesday
Pelicans (22-12) 119 – Timberwolves (16-19) 118
Thursday
Thunder at Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 pm
Knicks at San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 pm
Rockets at Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm
NHL
Thursday
Stars (21-9-6) at Saint Paul Wild (20-12-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for a travel violation during the league’s holiday break on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs’ flight to St. Louis on Monday violated the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. As a result, they limit team activities and travel during the break. However, games resumed across the league Tuesday night.
NFL
Thursday
Cowboys (11-4) at Nashville Titans (7-8) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
COLLEGE
Wednesday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team ended non-conference play with a 96-53 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The Lions head back to Commerce to play their first Southland Conference game against UIW on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Admission is free for that game in the Field House.
The non-conference play ended for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team with a 97-72 loss at the Moody Center against the No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night. Southland Conference begins on Saturday for the Lions, who host UIW in their first SLC game at 4:30 pm in the Field House. Admission for that game is free.
HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday in Allen, the Frisco Independence Knights handed a loss to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 57-56 at the buzzer. Wednesday night Sulphur Springs defeated Andress 72-51 and now face Rowlett at 12:30 Thursday for fifth place.
Wednesday, Mt Pleasant defeated Lonestar 54-39, and Heritage 60-54. Thursday at 3:30 the Tigers, undefeated, go for their third and final win against Independence in the Allen IN-n-Out Tournament for the championship. It is their third consecutive tournament against Frisco Independence.
Results from the Paris tournament
Rivercrest 63 – New Boston 55
Hot Springs 60 – Cleburne 41
Richland 80 – Marshall 54
Richland 64 – Greenville 58
Hot Springs 69 – Kilgore 37
Canton 54 – Krum 40
Life Waxahachie 68 – Pleasant Grove 38
Conroe Grand Oaks 62 – Pine Tree 46
Canton 46 – Pleasant Grove 31
Cleburne 58 – North Lamar 46
Conroe Grand Oaks 83 – Hope 59
Canton 43 – Pleasant Grove 28
Paris 64 – Hope 36
Marshall 61 – Commerce 53
Paris 63 – Pine Tree 35
North Lamar 40 – Kilgore 37
Life Waxahachie 55 – Krum 52 OT
Greenville 78 – Commerce 43
Paris 64 – Hope 36