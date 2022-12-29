Thursday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce women and men’s basketball begins Southland Conference Saturday

NBA

Wednesday

Pelicans (22-12) 119 – Timberwolves (16-19) 118

Thursday

Thunder at Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 pm

Knicks at San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 pm

Rockets at Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (21-9-6) at Saint Paul Wild (20-12-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for a travel violation during the league’s holiday break on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs’ flight to St. Louis on Monday violated the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. As a result, they limit team activities and travel during the break. However, games resumed across the league Tuesday night.

NFL

Thursday

Cowboys (11-4) at Nashville Titans (7-8) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

COLLEGE

Wednesday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team ended non-conference play with a 96-53 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The Lions head back to Commerce to play their first Southland Conference game against UIW on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Admission is free for that game in the Field House.

The non-conference play ended for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team with a 97-72 loss at the Moody Center against the No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night. Southland Conference begins on Saturday for the Lions, who host UIW in their first SLC game at 4:30 pm in the Field House. Admission for that game is free.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday in Allen, the Frisco Independence Knights handed a loss to the Sulphur Springs Wildcats 57-56 at the buzzer. Wednesday night Sulphur Springs defeated Andress 72-51 and now face Rowlett at 12:30 Thursday for fifth place.

Wednesday, Mt Pleasant defeated Lonestar 54-39, and Heritage 60-54. Thursday at 3:30 the Tigers, undefeated, go for their third and final win against Independence in the Allen IN-n-Out Tournament for the championship. It is their third consecutive tournament against Frisco Independence.

Results from the Paris tournament

Rivercrest 63 – New Boston 55

Hot Springs 60 – Cleburne 41

Richland 80 – Marshall 54

Richland 64 – Greenville 58

Hot Springs 69 – Kilgore 37

Canton 54 – Krum 40

Life Waxahachie 68 – Pleasant Grove 38

Conroe Grand Oaks 62 – Pine Tree 46

Canton 46 – Pleasant Grove 31

Cleburne 58 – North Lamar 46

Conroe Grand Oaks 83 – Hope 59

Canton 43 – Pleasant Grove 28

Paris 64 – Hope 36

Marshall 61 – Commerce 53

Paris 63 – Pine Tree 35

North Lamar 40 – Kilgore 37

Life Waxahachie 55 – Krum 52 OT

Greenville 78 – Commerce 43

Paris 64 – Hope 36