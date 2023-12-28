Thursday’s Sports

Mark Cuban
NBA
Wednesday
Suns (15-15) 129 – Rockets (15-14) 113
Thunder (20-9) 129 – Knicks (17-13) 120
Cavaliers (18-13) 113 – Mavericks (18-13) 110
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers are counting the games until Donovan Mitchell returns from a longer-than-expected absence from an illness for a team short-handed well beyond the star guard. Caris LeVert scored 29 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland rallied from 20 points down in the first half to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-110 on Wednesday night.
Mark Cuban will retain control over Dallas’ day-to-day basketball operations despite relinquishing nearly three-fourths of the franchise’s equity. Cuban’s majority sale of the Mavericks received final approval.
Thursday
Mavericks (18-13) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (22-7) at 7:00 pm
Jazz (13-18) at New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at 7:00 pm
Spurs (4-25) at Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) at 9:00 pm
NFL
Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns (10-5) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
The Dallas Cowboys released former first-round draft pick Linebacker Rashaan Evans on Wednesday, one day after police arrested him for possession of between two and four ounces of marijuana in Frisco. He played nine games for the Cowboys this year and had nine tackles. The Cowboys signed Evans after being released from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
NHL
Blues (18-15-1) 2 – Stars (20-9-4) 1
Jake Neighbours and Marco Scandella (scan-DELL-ah) scored, and goalie Joel Hofer recorded 39 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night following a three-day break in the NHL calendar. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Dallas.
COLLEGE
Bowl Games
Wednesday
No. 20 Oklahoma State (10-4) 31 – Texas A&M (7-6) 23
NCAAM
Thursday
Central Arkansas (3-10) at Norman vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
NCAAW
Wednesday
No. 5 Texas (13-0) 97 – Jackson State (5-6) 52
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS Rankins
5A
17 Mt Pleasant
4A
11 Anna
25 Chapel Hill TY
3A
5 Hooks
7 Chapel Hill MP
2A
1 Martins Mill
2 Beckville
9 Hawkins
10 North Hopkins
12 Sam Rayburn
15 Timpson
19 Honey Grove
1A
10 Dodd City
GIRLS Rankins
5A
25 Whitehouse
4A
6 Sunnyvale
3A
3 Rains
11 Tatum
18 Hooks
20 Commerce
2A
1 Tenaha
5 Martins Mill
17 Celeste
1A
13 Dodd City