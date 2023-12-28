Thursday’s Sports

Mark Cuban

NBA

Wednesday

Suns (15-15) 129 – Rockets (15-14) 113

Thunder (20-9) 129 – Knicks (17-13) 120

Cavaliers (18-13) 113 – Mavericks (18-13) 110

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers are counting the games until Donovan Mitchell returns from a longer-than-expected absence from an illness for a team short-handed well beyond the star guard. Caris LeVert scored 29 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland rallied from 20 points down in the first half to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-110 on Wednesday night.

Mark Cuban will retain control over Dallas’ day-to-day basketball operations despite relinquishing nearly three-fourths of the franchise’s equity. Cuban’s majority sale of the Mavericks received final approval.

Thursday

Mavericks (18-13) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (22-7) at 7:00 pm

Jazz (13-18) at New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (4-25) at Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) at 9:00 pm

NFL

Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns (10-5) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

The Dallas Cowboys released former first-round draft pick Linebacker Rashaan Evans on Wednesday, one day after police arrested him for possession of between two and four ounces of marijuana in Frisco. He played nine games for the Cowboys this year and had nine tackles. The Cowboys signed Evans after being released from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

NHL

Blues (18-15-1) 2 – Stars (20-9-4) 1

Jake Neighbours and Marco Scandella (scan-DELL-ah) scored, and goalie Joel Hofer recorded 39 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night following a three-day break in the NHL calendar. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Dallas.

COLLEGE

Bowl Games

Wednesday

No. 20 Oklahoma State (10-4) 31 – Texas A&M (7-6) 23

NCAAM

Thursday

Central Arkansas (3-10) at Norman vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 5 Texas (13-0) 97 – Jackson State (5-6) 52

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS Rankins

5A

17 Mt Pleasant

4A

11 Anna

25 Chapel Hill TY

3A

5 Hooks

7 Chapel Hill MP

2A

1 Martins Mill

2 Beckville

9 Hawkins

10 North Hopkins

12 Sam Rayburn

15 Timpson

19 Honey Grove

1A

10 Dodd City

GIRLS Rankins

5A

25 Whitehouse

4A

6 Sunnyvale

3A

3 Rains

11 Tatum

18 Hooks

20 Commerce

2A

1 Tenaha

5 Martins Mill

17 Celeste

1A

13 Dodd City