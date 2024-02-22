Paris Police Report For Thursday, February 22

Cheri Elaine Maxfield

On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paris Police Department arrested Cheri Elaine Maxfield, 50, after investigating a theft case reported in the 500 block of N. Main. Maxfield was accused of embezzlement from a workplace over the past several years. At the current time, the amount of theft is more than $150,000. The investigation will continue.

Aaron Michael Bridges

A Paris Officer made a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Simpson St Wednesday morning at 10:00 for a seatbelt violation. The officer saw alcoholic beverage containers and discovered Aaron Michael Bridges, 18, a passenger, had a cannabis vape device. Bridges was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Iyanna Marie Pierce

The department received a report Wednesday of a disturbance at a retail store in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Police discovered that Arkansas wanted Iyanna Marie Pierce, 33, for Smuggling Prohibited Items into a Correctional Facility, a Felony. They arrested her on the charge and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

The firearm reported missing from the Maxey Gun Club on Monday, February 19, was turned in to the department by the individuals who had located it at the location of the loss. The case is closed.

Ray Joise Smith

Wednesday, an officer went to the Probation office in the 4300 block of Bonham St. He arrested Ray Joise Smith, 40, on an outstanding warrant for a Motion to Adjudicate Guilt on a previous charge of Terroristic Threats to a Family Member or household.

Jayla Nicole Bowman

Wednesday at 4:14 pm, police arrested Jayla Nicole Bowman on an outstanding warrant from September 2023 for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Bowman assaulted two individuals in the 2500 of N. Main, injuring one of the victims. Bowman was arrested without incident, booked, and transported to the county jail.

Bridget Badal

A traffic stop at 4:23 pm Wednesday brought an officer in contact with an individual identifying herself as Bridget Badal, 27. Badal had a wanted in October of 2023 after they fired her, and she then assaulted an employee of a local restaurant. Badal was booked for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and taken to the county jail.

Officers arrested three for misdemeanor theft at Walmart for the continued offense of skip-scanning merchandise.

Officers made 22 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, and answered 92 calls for service on Wednesday, February 20.

Captain John T. Bull