Aikin Kindergarten Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a Heart Hospital

Mrs. Wall is pictured with her Kindergarten class

Aikin Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Michelle Wall, has been engaging her students in a creative and interactive learning experience by transforming her classroom into the Heart Hospital. Mrs. Wall set up fun learning stations where students participated in various activities such as number bond surgery for composing and decomposing, sentence repair sessions, and matching CVC words or beginning sounds to mend broken bones and hearts, the students were actively involved in honing their language skills. Additionally, they explored sight words by searching for and writing them in test tubes, provided first aid to ten frames up to 20, and delved into STEM projects by crafting objects out of candy hearts.

Pictured above: Kameron Cooper, Jaxxon Harris, and Eric Cardenas look through magazines to uncover animal related words.

In the classroom’s dynamic learning environment, students also engaged in literacy activities by uncovering animal-related words in magazines at the “waiting room” home center. Furthermore, they got hands-on experience by participating in a heart-shaped snack surgery, adding a fun and memorable twist to their educational journey.

Pictured left: Becca Ashmore and Landon Branstetter work on a STEM project. Pictured right: Noah Hildreth, Kamari Cooper, and Morgan Turner work on matching CVC words

