Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

Suns (33-22) at Dallas Mavericks (32-23) at 6:30 pm TNT

Rockets (24-30) at New Orleans Pelicans (33-22) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (35-17) at Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (11-44) at Sacramento Kings (31-23) at 9:00 pm

HL

Thursday

Stars (34-15-8) at Ottawa Senators (23-27-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

College Football Playoff (CFP)

They discussed the idea of a 14-team College Football Playoff starting in the 2026 season at CFP meetings in Dallas on Wednesday, just months before the start of the first season, with a 12-team playoff set to begin. CFP executive director Bill Hancock acknowledged they talked about the idea but declined to provide specific details, saying, “There’s work still to be done.”

NCAAM

Wednesday

LSU (14-12 6-7) 75 – No. 17 Kentucky 74

LSU’s Tyrell Ward capped a 17-point performance with a short floater as time expired, and LSU pulled out a second straight comeback victory over a ranked team with a 75-74 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Wednesday night.

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 5 Texas (25-3 12-3) 77 – Texas Tech (16-12 5-10) 72

No. 24 Baylor (20-6 9-6) 69 – Kansas (15-11 8-7) 61

Dre’una Edwards (DRAY-on-UH) scored 20 points, and No. 24 Baylor defeated Kansas 69-61 on Wednesday night, reaching 20 wins for the 24th straight season.

Thursday

Auburn (16-9 5-7) at No. 13 LSU (22-4 9-3) at 8:00 pm SECN

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

5A Region II – Curtis Center

White vs. Princeton Fri at 6:00 pm

4A Region II A&M-Commerce

Alvarado vs. Canton at 5:30 pm

3A Region II Prosper

Rains vs. Tatum

2A Region II McKinney North

Lipan vs. Collinsville at 5:00 pm

2A Region III Athens

Martins Mill vs. Tenaha at 6:00 pm

1A Region III Mansfield

Gorman vs. Dodd City at 5:00 pm

Boy’s Area

Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster at Tyler Legacy Fri at 7:00 pm K-Lake 97.7

Chapel Hill MP vs. Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Daingerfield vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri at 7:00 pm

6A Region II

Longview vs. Melissa

5A Region II

Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster

Sherman vs. Nacogdoches

4A Region II

Van vs. Pinkston

Kennedale vs. Anna

Eastern Hills vs. Van Alstyne

Caddo Mills vs. Paris

Carter vs. Canton

3A Region II

Leonard vs. Trinity Leadership

Pottsboro vs. Paradise

Tatum vs. Redwater

Sabine vs. Winnsboro at Longview Thu at 7:00 pm

Ponder vs. Gunter

Maddison vs. Howe

2A Region II

Cooper vs. Tom Bean

North Hopkins vs. Alvord

Honey Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Caddo Mills Fri at 7:00 pm

Muenster vs. Harts Bluff at Farmersville Fri 6:00 pm

2A Region III

Martins Mill vs. Dawson

San Augustin vs. McLeod

Beckville vs. Overton

Douglass vs. Shelbyville

Hawkins vs. Timpson

1A Region III

Sulphur Bluff vs. Perin-Whitt Celina Fri at 6:30 pm

Dodd City vs. Forestburg

Slidell vs. Avery

Graford vs. Saltillo