Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
Suns (33-22) at Dallas Mavericks (32-23) at 6:30 pm TNT
Rockets (24-30) at New Orleans Pelicans (33-22) at 7:00 pm
Clippers (35-17) at Oklahoma City Thunder (37-17) at 7:00 pm
Spurs (11-44) at Sacramento Kings (31-23) at 9:00 pm
HL
Thursday
Stars (34-15-8) at Ottawa Senators (23-27-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
College Football Playoff (CFP)
They discussed the idea of a 14-team College Football Playoff starting in the 2026 season at CFP meetings in Dallas on Wednesday, just months before the start of the first season, with a 12-team playoff set to begin. CFP executive director Bill Hancock acknowledged they talked about the idea but declined to provide specific details, saying, “There’s work still to be done.”
NCAAM
Wednesday
LSU (14-12 6-7) 75 – No. 17 Kentucky 74
LSU’s Tyrell Ward capped a 17-point performance with a short floater as time expired, and LSU pulled out a second straight comeback victory over a ranked team with a 75-74 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Wednesday night.
NCAAW
Tuesday
No. 5 Texas (25-3 12-3) 77 – Texas Tech (16-12 5-10) 72
No. 24 Baylor (20-6 9-6) 69 – Kansas (15-11 8-7) 61
Dre’una Edwards (DRAY-on-UH) scored 20 points, and No. 24 Baylor defeated Kansas 69-61 on Wednesday night, reaching 20 wins for the 24th straight season.
Thursday
Auburn (16-9 5-7) at No. 13 LSU (22-4 9-3) at 8:00 pm SECN
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRL’S REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
5A Region II – Curtis Center
White vs. Princeton Fri at 6:00 pm
4A Region II A&M-Commerce
Alvarado vs. Canton at 5:30 pm
3A Region II Prosper
Rains vs. Tatum
2A Region II McKinney North
Lipan vs. Collinsville at 5:00 pm
2A Region III Athens
Martins Mill vs. Tenaha at 6:00 pm
1A Region III Mansfield
Gorman vs. Dodd City at 5:00 pm
Boy’s Area
Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster at Tyler Legacy Fri at 7:00 pm K-Lake 97.7
Chapel Hill MP vs. Jefferson at Liberty-Eylau Fri 7:00 pm Star 96.9
Daingerfield vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Fri at 7:00 pm
6A Region II
Longview vs. Melissa
5A Region II
Mt Pleasant vs. Lancaster
Sherman vs. Nacogdoches
4A Region II
Van vs. Pinkston
Kennedale vs. Anna
Eastern Hills vs. Van Alstyne
Caddo Mills vs. Paris
Carter vs. Canton
3A Region II
Leonard vs. Trinity Leadership
Pottsboro vs. Paradise
Tatum vs. Redwater
Sabine vs. Winnsboro at Longview Thu at 7:00 pm
Ponder vs. Gunter
Maddison vs. Howe
2A Region II
Cooper vs. Tom Bean
North Hopkins vs. Alvord
Honey Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Caddo Mills Fri at 7:00 pm
Muenster vs. Harts Bluff at Farmersville Fri 6:00 pm
2A Region III
Martins Mill vs. Dawson
San Augustin vs. McLeod
Beckville vs. Overton
Douglass vs. Shelbyville
Hawkins vs. Timpson
1A Region III
Sulphur Bluff vs. Perin-Whitt Celina Fri at 6:30 pm
Dodd City vs. Forestburg
Slidell vs. Avery
Graford vs. Saltillo