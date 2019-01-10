Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 10)

Michael Dean Brown

Paris Police arrested Michael Dean Brown, 54, at his residence in the 2500-block of Lamar Wednesday evening. Brown had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. During the arrest, Brown was found to be in possession of a small baggie of methamphetamine. Brown was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft that occurred in the 4200-block of Lamar Wednesday afternoon around 4:25. Reportedly, a white male and female entered the store and asked to look at some jewelry. While the clerk was distracted, a diamond ring valued at over $6,000 came up missing after the couple had left.

Officers arrested Carrie Jean Ballard, 35, at her residence on SE 24th St. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in December where Ballard was found in possession of methamphetamine, therefore, charging her with possession of a controlled substance. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. (No photograph available at this time)

Charlie Thomas Duncan

A traffic stop in the 5100-block of SE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of Charlie Thomas Duncan, 28, of Paris. During the stop, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. Duncan produced a food saver container that contained marijuana. During the search of the vehicle, officers located THC cartridges. Duncan admitted to selling the items to make extra money. Duncan was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of marijuana of over four ounces. Duncan was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Justin Dewayne Thomas

Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2200-block of SE 40th Wednesday and found Justin Dewayne Thomas, 29, in possession of approximately one pound of Marijuana and eight capsules of THC oil. Thomas was arrested, and officers discovered he had two outstanding criminal non-support warrants. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested 11 people on Wednesday (Jan 9).