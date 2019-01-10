Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

Big news from the Chamber! Since it is our 50th Anniversary for the Stew Contest, we are hosting our t-shirt/theme contest EARLY so we can CELEBRATE all year!!!! If you have a great idea for the theme of this year’s stew contest, submit your entry via email to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org by January 31st, 2019. Can’t wait to see your ideas!!! It’s gonna be big!!!

It is with great pleasure that the 2019 Board of Directors invites you to the 93rd Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday, February 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center. We are introducing a Networking Cocktail half hour at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30, and the awards will follow at 7 p.m. Please take this opportunity to bring your family, friends, and employees to an evening of dinner and community awards including Large and Small Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Caregiver Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Citizen of the Year. Our banquet theme is “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round!” and is set in various places around the world. This is your chance to bring your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day to enjoy a night bursting with community pride. Red attire is encouraged, but not required. Individual tickets are $30, and tables of ten are available for $500, which includes preferential seating and visible labeling of your business. We are excited for you and your business to join us for this extraordinary evening. Please make your reservation TODAY by calling Chelsea, Cathey, or Lezley at the Chamber of Commerce, (903) 885-6515, or by stopping by to visit at 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs.

Nominations are still being accepted for Outstanding Educators, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Citizen of the Year. These nominations should be sent to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. In addition, the Pilot Club is currently accepting nominations for Caregiver of the Year. These nomination forms can also be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce office.

Midwest Total Lending Concepts to host Ribbon Cutting

Midwest Total Lending Concepts will host their ribbon cutting celebration at noon on Monday, January 14th. They are located at 616 N. Hillcrest Dr., Suite B, in Sulphur Springs. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Downtown Dental will host their ribbon cutting celebration on January 16th

Downtown Dental, located at 226 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, will be hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, January 16th at noon. Please make plans to attend and hear about the new and exciting things happening at Downtown Dental.

Merle Norman Spa to host ribbon cutting

Merle Norman Spa will host a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, January 22nd, at noon. They will reveal their new spa services. Merle Norman is located at 212 N. Davis Street in Sulphur Springs. See you there!

Hunt Regional is offering Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on January 24th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

The Hopkins County Fire Department celebrated their 20th Anniversary on Friday, January 4th at 2 p.m. Congratulations to the Hopkins County Fire Department on this huge accomplishment!