Paris Police Report For Thursday, January 18

Andrecas Bauntez Morgan

Officers were summoned Wednesday evening at 6:27 to the 300 block of Kaufman St. regarding a disturbance. An employee at a local shelter said they wanted an individual to leave the shelter, and he refused. Officers told Andrecas Bauntez Morgan, 41, to leave the premises, and again, Morgan refused. Officers arrested Morgan for Criminal Trespassing at a Habitat or Shelter, and they transferred him to the county jail.

Wednesday morning at 10:38, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Center to assist another agency, the Choctaw County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office. Copper wiring, stolen in a theft in the Choctaw County area, had been identified by employees of the business on Center St. They had notified the victims from Oklahoma, who were the wire owners. The victims had come to the location to identify the wire positively. They determined that the wiring was indeed the stolen wiring from Oklahoma, which the suspects took during a criminal mischief theft incident at that location. Officers established the seller’s identification, and the investigation will continue.

Members of the Police, Fire, and EMS Departments responded Thursday at 1:20 am to a house fire in the 300 block of 2nd NE. After they contained the fire, they discovered a victim in the residence. Identification is not available pending investigation by the Fire Marshall and notification of the victim’s family.

Officers made 25 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 115 calls for service on Wednesday, January 17.

Captain John T. Bull