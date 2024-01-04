Paris Police Report For Thursday, January 4

Charles Lewis Nichols

An officer observed Charles Lewis Nichols, 37, on Wednesday night at 10:35, on a commercial property in the 600 block of Bonham St. Nichols had been warned from the property and issued a Criminal Trespass warning by the same officer in August of 2023. Nichols was detained and then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.

Earl Wayne Simpson, Jr.

Wednesday afternoon at 1:36, officers contacted Earl Wayne Simpson, Jr., 45, in the 1200 block of SE 15th. Simpson had outstanding warrants from the Paris Police Department. Officers arrested him for traffic warrants and an Assault Class A warrant stemming from an assault on November 2, 2023.

Christopher Don Thompson

Officers arrested Christopher Don Thompson, 31, Wednesday afternoon at 1:21, in the 1700 block of Clarksville after being spotted and aware Thompson was wanted. They arrested Thompson on a Parole Violation Warrant, and he had possession of illegal narcotics. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as the Parole Warrant.

Officers made 28 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 94 calls for service on Wednesday, January 3.

Captain John T. Bull